Seun Egbegbe Spend 100 days in Prison as Pregnant Lover Cooks from Home to feed him

Embattled showbiz promoter, Seun Egbegbe, according to information has been allegedly abandoned by friends and those he helped in the industry.

It would be recalled that Seun has been a guest at the Ikoyi Prison for about 100 days now for allegedly defrauding some Bureau De Change operatives of over N40 million, between 2016 and February 2017, and still counting due to the fact that he could not meet up with his bail conditions.

Information has it that the only set of people that still pay him visit at the prison is his girlfriend, Nikky Berry, who happens to be pregnant for him and her family as they still cook his food from home, while his other side chicks have deserted him.

According to the source, “Things are not as expected at all. He earlier thought it was a child’s play. It’s now he understands better the kind of situation he is in. I learnt that his family has since been running from pillar to post to get him out of detention, but their efforts are yet to yield the desired results as nobody is ready to stand as surety for him because of the stringent conditions attached.”

He has been granted bail since February of N5 million with two sureties each in a sum of N2.5 million but it seems those he had hopes on have failed him as no one is ready to stand for him.