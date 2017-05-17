Actor, Leo Mezie Shows off Cash of Pounds in his Home

Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie, is really a happy man after he survived a kidney failure attack some months back through the miracle hands of God without undergoing any form of surgery.

Since getting himself back on track, he decided to make use of every given opportunity to start up his own kidney foundation to help people detect their early and provide the little needed assistance they can get which has been yielding good results.

While having fun around his home, he decided to just show off his ‘naughty’ side just like some Nigerian artists by showing off various amount of money.

Well, like he rightly wrote, “it’s the Lord’s doing,” so a little bit of fun will not hurt him anyway and his account balance keeps increasing.