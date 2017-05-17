Singer, Paul Okoye Orders for Made in Nigeria Shoe from female Cobbler

Singer, Paul Okoye of the P-Square dynasty, might have almost the whole needed wealth he needs but that has not stopped him from buying made in Nigeria product.

The singer surprised a lady whom he came across on social media that makes shoes and decided to make an order.

He stated that he has never met her before but was really proud of her zeal to take on the mail dominated job.

“Wow!!! Don't know you @anastasiauzodimma .... but am proud of you #realslayqueen ... ladies!!! She makes shoes. Abeg I need oh the black one with blings size 11.... #proudlynaija ,” he shared.