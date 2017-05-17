Govt Need for Fix the Prison, Not to focus on Domestic Violence…Lanre Gentry Speaks

Hubby to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry, is out of the Prison after spending about seven days and seven nights and he has come out to share his story.

Rather than talk about the issue of domestic violence being leveled against, he chose to talk about the poor situation of the Nigerian prison where he accused the government of neglect.

Lanre who took out time to write about his ugly experience all thanks to his wife, said the government need to do a lot for the Nigerian prison rather than put their efforts into domestic violence.

According to him, “Like I have said earlier in have something to tell the world due to my fresh experience at the medium prison, (kirikirii Apapa)but firstly I'll like to glorify the Almighty God for his grace upon my life.....at this moment I would say @realmercyaigbe's effort sending me to jail was another privilege to see, say about all which is going on over there. I think this place should be a rehabilitation centre and not a dumping ground,7days and 7night at d medium prison looks like have spent a whole year in there..y? Just because our government has a lot to do over there and nothing has been done over there...over 3600 prisoners, where we are meant to have just 1500prisoners.prisoners are now more or less like beggers.

“I have been there not that am being told people die every blessed day..am here to tell the world to please lets fight this out with our government because I see no reason why tax are being collected and nothing has been produce and provided through all this payment, is it that they've forgotten this people are still Nigerian citizens?, if I may ask .government shouldn't leave what they ought to do and start involving theirselves over (domestic violence)...I won't say more than this tonight..but more to come every night. I mean no harm to no one but to whom it may concern.”