You’re a Disgusting Actress for Disgracing Women…Actress, Pat Ugwu Under Fire

Nolllywood actress, Pat Ugwu, has come under fire after she shared a raunchy photo on social media where she was having panties on.

Apparently, she was having some photo session since she is into modeling but some of her fans did not see it from that direction as they felt she is disgracing womanhood.

The actress seems to look sexy to some who took out time to acknowledge her while posing in a river in Delta state.

Read the convo below;

call_me_temii : @patpat_ugwu1 you are not beautiful you are naked. Please put on some clothes and stop showing us pant. Or are u advertising pants? Omogo

yomekxino : When you trying to turn into a mamiwater

cutieken1 : Wetin be dis one nau, haba, y we ladies nor dey respect our self. abeg make we dey fear God. npkata kpa tins nt on point atall. #father forgive them for they know not what they do

shadykiks : One word...disgusting. You don’t have to do all these to be famous/respected and accepted.