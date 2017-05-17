If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Calabash | 17 May 2017 15:09 CET

Actress, Damilola Adegbite Publicly Squash Marital Rumours

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Somehow, it will be proper to say that Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite and her hubby, Chris Attoh, are one matured couple who have been able to manage their home front well.

The duo were rumoured to be having troubled waters in their marital home but were able to manage it well without rubbing it on the eye of the public.

After several months of the rumours, they have shocked fans as Damilola publicly appreciated her hubby as he turns a year older.

Showing how happy she is, she wrote, “Love bears all things, believes all things , hopes all things , endures all things. Happy birthday Nii @chrisattoh ....I love you.”


