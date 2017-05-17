Actress, Monalisa Chinda is Pregnant

It has not been an easy journey for pretty Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda but all thanks be to God for her journey so far in the industry and for being able to remain focus.

The actress has had a bitter experience when it comes to marriage and after her failed marriage many years back, she decided to take her time to focus on her career and also her daughter and things have been falling in place for her.

The actress late last year decided to give love another chance and she is glad things are going fine the way she wanted that is, getting married to her best friend and today the home is happy.

Well, since many have been keeping watch on her to hear the good news, it is has indeed happened as the actress is few months gone as the countdown down begin to the labour room or maybe at home sef.

Congrats to her for being able to stay for about eight years and now being pregnant it can only be God.