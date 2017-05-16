If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Affairs | 16 May 2017 13:20 CET

Actor, Bob Manuel Hosted by Wife to a Private Dinner

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actor, Bob Manuel Udokwu, is always that busy man that moves from movie location to the other and sometimes he could be busy with political duties but he never forgets his home.

He has been that ever caring father that does not bring his business to the house because he is always after the happiness of his home and that he has been doing with the help of God and his lovely wife, Casandra.

Bob recently shared a throwback picture of his family how they celebrated his birthday with him as he was given a private dinner by his lovely wife.

When one is talking about having a good wife, I think, Bob actually found one. “Family is everything! This is dinner date with my wonderful family for my 2017 birthday hosted by my lovely wife Casandra!

#tbt #birthday .”



By: EESHIE

