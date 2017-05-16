Actress, Moji Olaiya Changes her Name, Steps out After Baby delivery

Nollywood actress, Mojisola Olaiya, has looking all cool and happy after she welcomed her baby some months back.

The actress, who is now looking happier since finding the man everyone welcomes in her life and family, has been hiding from the public for a while now she suddenly gave us a picture to admire.

She found a new love who melt her heart and got pregnant without the knowledge of many except for few people who kept her secret well for her until she welcomed her baby some months back.

“Alliamdulilahi to you Allah I give all the glory for all you have done. I will forever praise and worship you. It's not by power but the Grace of Allah. Thank you for the gift of life. Thanks also to all my friends and family my fans for your supports and prayers. Love you all,” she shraed.

Moji has now changed her name from Moji Olaiya to Mojisola Abike Ade, since she has found her dream man.