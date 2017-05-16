After 5 months of Struggling, Actress, Peggy Ovire Leaves Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire, has done well for herself so far in the industry that she has decided to give herself a nice treat after the whole hard work.

Peggy has been moving from various movie set to the other and she has decided to skipt som scripts just to relax herself as she has gone for vacation.

She can’t come and kill herself my herself so the vacation is needed especially for a pretty single lady like her, she needs to keep looking good.

The actress, aside acting, recently unveiled her clothing line which is also doing fine and that is part of what has increased her stress level which has prompted her to go relax or a while.

Sharing her journey out of the country, she wrote, “Good Night Lagos! Well deserved Vacation it's been a Fruitful 5month Hustle #godhasbeensogoodtome #BlessedChild .”