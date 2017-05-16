I was Once an Okada Rider, You can do Better than Me…Singer, Small Doctor

It is not easy for someone who has gone through a lot in life like singer, Small Doctor, to be able to believe in himself that he could stand on same stage with lots of Nigerian stars today.

The singer while briefly sharing some words of encouragement stated that there are some people that will do better than him but they will only achieve that if they believe in themselves and never give up.

He recalled how he started a s bus conductor then move to riding bikes better known as Okada and being pushed by determination, today he is happy and still pushing hard.

In his words, “You Can DEFINITELY Do BETTER Than Me... Don't FORGET I Started As A BIKE RIDER / BUS CONDUCTOR. Never RELENT.”