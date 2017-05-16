At YBNL We Don’t Renew Contract, We Hustle After 2yrs…Singer, Adekunle Gold

Singer, Adekunle Gold, has finally parted ways with is YBNL record label that help built his career for about two years.

The singer within his two years journey with the record label has really done well for himself as he has won various awards to his credits.

Speaking about parting ways with the Olamide owned record label, Adekunle Gold stated that at YBNL, they don’t renew contract as one is allowed to leave and make a life out for themselves.

He added that since leaving YBNL, he is yet to be signed to another label and he does not have any plans of owning his own label yet.

According to him, "My contract has expired and that's it. In YBNL you don't renew contract. Olamide signed us for two years, so that by yourself, you can hustle and make things happen. I don't have my record label now, so I'm on my own for now... I don't know about record label and I don't have the vision to have one now."