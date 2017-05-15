Actress, Seyi Edun has Been in love with you Spiritually…Fan Tells Actor, Adeniyi Johnson

The possible question on the mind of many of Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, will be “when will he be allowed to enjoy the kind of life he wants and who will be the lucky wife in his life,” these and many other questions.

Since parting ways with his actress wife, Toyin Aimakhu, the actor has not had it rosy in public and to crown it all, his latest affair with actress, Seyi Edun, is not helping matters.

Adeniyi and Seyi, have been doing well since they made their intentions known to each other but some fans have been on their case and as they try to avoid confrontations with anyone, they are still not allowed to drink water in peace.

Of recent, Niyi as he is fondly called was shocked to read a message to him by a fan alleging that Seyi is the brain behind his failed marriage with Toyin as she has been in love with him spiritually before it manifested in real life.

Here is the accusation: “ chinenyearuku : When your eyes are open you will know that Seyi is the cause of your problems with Toyin, she knows what she did that led to you and Toyin’s problems that also made you not to forgive, she has been in love with you spiritually before you guys started dating. pray harder and thank me later.”

Well, as usual, he read it but chose to ignore it knowing that everyone is entitled to their opinion since he owes no one any form of explanation or story that touches.