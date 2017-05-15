Train Yourself to Overcome Violence…Actress, Funke Adesiyan Warns

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, is not a new fellow when it comes to voicing out on critical issues affecting either her fans or the society at large like cyber bully, domestic violence and the likes.

The actress, who seems to be fed up with the high rate of violence in many marriages and society today has joined her voice in urging any victim involved to brace up themselves to self defence.

She pointed out that when someone tries to attack and realizes that the fellow is not strong enough, they will never stop but continue unless a strict action is waged against them.

“God's baby! The only way to say NO to violence is to train yourself on self defence. If a bully attacks you and realises you are not strong enough to defend yourself, they will continue. The only way to win battle against a wolf is to take your stand and STARE IT DOWN! You are all you've got. Don’t let anyone destroy you,” she said.