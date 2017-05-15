Actress, Nunnsi Ojong Celebrates Twin Brother’s Life After Surviving Fatal Accident

Sometimes, when some of these Nigerian celebs throw big birthday parties, it is not because they have the money that much but because they just want to be happy in the midst of others for God’s guidance so far in their lives.

In the case of Nollywood actress, Nunnsi Ojong, despite being a twin, her day of celebration will never be complete without celebrating her twin brother who almost lost his life some years back.

The actress, while celebrating her day recalled how she and her family members spent days, weeks and months in the hospital just to save her dying twin brother Minen, who was on a life support machine after an accident and today he is alive to be celebrated.

With what she witnessed the brother go through in the hospital, it would have been a sad day for her but thank God she woke up smiling as she picked her phone to call and celebrate her twin brother.

In her words, “I woke up early hours of this morning feeling very emotional knowing that God's grace and mercies kept us. A lot of memories kept flashing in my head. I remember the accident you had, and the complications that followed thereafter, I remember how you couldn't walk for 6months plus and hospital became our daily routine, I remember your lifeless body I saw in the hospital and you had to survive with the help of an oxygen mask and due to carelessness of the doctors you suffered "Pulmonary embolism" a condition whereby one out of thousands survive it.

“I remember many times you couldn't breathe and myself and the rest of the family were so scared of losing you. Today you are walking again, no issues with breathing, you are alive and healthy. God preserved you not because of you, but because he knows that I need you to go through this journey called "LIFE" with me. I can't find the right words to describe how sweet you are. I love you Twinny. Happy birthday to my twin brother @minen_oj together we will attain greater heights. Amen.”