Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo Throws Lavish Birthday party for his Son

Recently, Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo and wife could not hide their happiness as they threw a lavish birthday party for their son, Kenechukwu, who turned a year older some days back.

The actor turned the birthday into a big party which had top government dignitaries in attendance and Nollywood comic actor, Nkem Owoh better known as Osofia, was not left out of the fun.

Kenneth who was lost with words, took his time to thank his fans for their prayers which saw everything go smoothly. “The birthday was a great success because you prayed for us. God will divinely magnify all you do to His glory and your uplifting IJN.”