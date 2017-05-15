I’ve Memorised my Hubby Like a verse in the Holy Bible…Actress, Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has been able to understand what it takes to surrender ones heart to a man as caring as her hubby, who turns a year older.

The actress took out time to pen down some emotional words to the man who has brought so much joy to her heart and made her feel a real woman.

Read her birthday message to hubby below;

Every woman's fate changes once they get married because two destinies mix but my destiny can't cry on me because your love is with me. I have memorised you like a verse in the Holy Bible and I mention you like a prayer. True love means everything, but for me True Love Simply Means You. You understand me even when I say nothing. We have used Trust as brick and Patience as a Cement to build our home, as sometimes love isn't enough. Everyone falls in love yet not every love is passionate but you are the Fragrance in my breath. I am certain that I can live a few moments without breathing but I can't live without you as every breath I take, reminds me of You. I love you, not for a moment nor for a day but for a lifetime. I love u so much that my heart aches. I don't want to be your Need,I want to be your desire. HBD MY HOPE @princeodiokojie