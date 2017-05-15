Actress, Chika Ike Goes on Tour with Private Jet

See ehn, let’s tell ourselves the truth, poverty is a disease o, it is better to live averagely than not having at all. Ah, me I’m happy for Nollywood actress, Chika Ike as she dey enjoy her life.

The actress has been very hard working of recent both with her reality TV show, her estate management business and acting so she truly needs a break.

She is still single and doing well for herself and to prove what it is to be hard working, the actress has decided to take a break from commercial flights as she now flies private jet.

Chika flew private jet from Nigeria to Morocco for her Africa Diva reality show tour and you will agree that her sponsors have really done well for her.

“Touch down Morocco. Taking a break from commercial, let’s go. #africandivatour,” she shared.