Pretty Actress, Ajanigo Simeon is Pregnant

If you have watched this Nollywood movie, ‘The Blind maid,’ then you will be left with no choice but to love this actress, Ajanigo Inikpi Simeon, because she did justice to the movie.

Hmm, its so sad that she broke the heart of many men who would have been admiring her from afar because she is blessed with beauty and has that natural smiles that will always attract cute suitors just like her hubby.

Well, our pretty actress has been taken some backs and the good news is that she is now pregnant with her first child after hiding it for months.

She was forced to show it off due to the happiness within her of being a mother soon so she had to celebrate herself on mother’s day.

So let’s expect that in the next couple of months we will be heading to her home to celebrate with her o