Some Men are Rats, Making Babies for a Living…Actor, Emeka Ike

Nollywood actor, Emeke Ike, has never been a supporter of bad parenting no matter what the situation is and recently he was shocked with a story of an immature man who could not pay his rent.

While celebrating mother’s day with responsible men and women, the actor was told about a man who at 45, could not pay his house rent with his family and his 65 year old mother had to step to take up the responsibility.

“ seppymass : Yeah maturity is not in your age it's in what you have in your head... There so many people who are 18 and have done greater things than some who is 45 and above... I remember a man who was our neighbour. His 65yr old mum was the one paying his house rent for him and taking care of other things at the age of 48...all he did was drink and impregnate anything in skirts yet he called himself a mature man,” the fan explained.

Emeka, who chose not to keep quiet on such man, described such a man and his colleagues living in such manner as rats, whose duties are to make babies for a living.

“ emekaikeofficial : @seppymass thats a RAT father... lol , RAT MOTHERS n RAT FATHERS ISSHHH ... LOL. SHAME on irresponsible parents... making babes for a living... low lives... poverty demented mothers. Lol. I don come again o o”