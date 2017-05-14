If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

14 May 2017

Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo Begins Cassava Plantation

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Handsome Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, does not just want to depend on acting alone and with the few endorsement deals that comes his as he has found another avenue of making more money.

The actor for a while now has taken to agricultural farming and he is not ashamed to show it off as many will see farming as a dirty job.

John recently organized some youths to his farm in Manya Krobo community, where they began planting Cassava on 3 acres of land with the hope of expanding it to 10 acres soon.

Sharing his love for his new found profession, he wrote, “Organized the youth this morning in the Manya Krobo community to get into agriculture. We have started with 3 acres of Cassava and hopefully will increase it to 10 by the end of the year.”


