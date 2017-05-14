Actress, Oluwasheyi Temitope Welcomes Baby Boy in US

Please, it is not every time that one should wake up to various bad news about their celebrities in Nollywood as there are also good news happening to these stars too.

Just as many are trying to come to terms with actress, Mercy Aigbe’s broken home, attention has just been shifter to the home of Yoruba actress, Oluwasheyi Temitope Ashekun, as she has just welcomed a baby boy.

The actress welcomed her bondle of joy in a US hospital and one of those to pay her a visit in the hospital was fellow actress, Awele Odita, who is also there nursing her child as they plan to return to the country in couple of months time.