Nollywood Practioners set to Smile Again at the NAA Awards 2017

Piracy might not allow Nollywood practitioners to enjoy the dividend of their works but some credible award organizers have been doing their best to reward hard work in the industry.

The organizers of Nollywood Ambassadors Award are already counting down to the month of September 29th, 2017, where they will be hosting those who have done credibly well in the motion picture industry.

The awards which will be taking place at the Ladi Kwali hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, will see lots of movies being screened to be able to pick winners from various categories.

According to the organizers, “The awards is aim at recognizing those who have exceptionally demonstrated uncommon patriotism, excellence and good governance in the industry as this will help in motivating others who are coming into the industry.”

The Awards has been endorsed by the Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria.