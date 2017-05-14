Ladies Please Don’t get into Marriage with Br3ast Alone but with your Brain…Actress, Ernestina Chikere Warns

Hmm, ladies, there have been various sad news on either failed marriages or death based on failed relationships, domestic Violence and these has attracted various views on the issue.

Some Nigerian celebrities have in the past few weeks aired their opinion on the lingering issue with many saying walk out of a failed union and Nollywood actress, Ernestina Chikere, has gotten some nice messages to ladies.

Read below her highlighted points before accepting to marry any man that comes around;

Dear ladies, Please when you are packing your bags into that marriage, bring the following things along with you, if you really want to build a blissful and colourful marriage.

Don't just bring your breasts, come along with your brain. You know why? After childbearing & breastfeeding, that breasts may fall out of shape. Your breasts may fall but your brain must not fall lest your marriage falls with it! Come along with a functional brain! You need it more than your fronted breasts!

Don't just bring your virginity, come along with Integrity. Yes, it is a glorious and commendable thing for you to come into your marriage with your virginity, But you know what? Beyond bringing your virginity, please bring integrity along. Your virginity will leave you on your wedding night but it is your integrity that will remain with you and make you remain in that marriage & make your marriage remain.

Don't just come with painted & succulent lips, come along with a praying & supplicating lips. Sincerely, it is good to have succulent lips but you need more than a painted & succulent lips to build a prevailing marriage. You must have a praying lip and a lip that can supplicate in the place of prayer. As a woman, you're expected to be a prayer champion, you need to pray always when things are in order and not in order, when things are in good shape and not in good shape. Your lips are not just for painting, it is mainly for serious communication with God... Wish you a blissful marriage as you adhere