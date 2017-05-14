Actress, Judith Audu releases 1st Trailer, Official Poster for 'Stormy Hearts'

Judith Audu Productions releases the 1st trailer and Official Poster for the movie 'Stormy Hearts' that is scheduled to hit cinemas in Nigeria from the 2nd of June 2017.

It is Produced by Judith Audu, Directed by Tope Alake, and written by Brenda Ogbuka and Chijioke Ononiwu. The movie stars Christiana Martin, Theresa Edem-Isemin, Eddie Watson, Kenneth Okolie, Fred Amata, Etinosa Idemudia, Kelechi Udegbe, Greg Ojefua, Rotimi Salami, Stan Nze, Debbi Ohiri, Tomiwa Kukoyi, Ogee Nelson, Omoye Uzamere, Stan Nze, Lydia Idiakulu Sobogun, a host of other fantastic actors.

Synopsis:

After BASI (Eddie Watson), a music producer, quarrels with his protege KACHI (Theresa Edem-Isemin), a talented singer, over her partying ways, she abandons him for JOHNSON (Kenneth Okolie), a bigger music producer in town. The breakup hits Basi hard.Meanwhile, ELLA (Christiana Martin), a prostitute escapes from her abusive pimp, GOLDIGGA (Kelechi Udegbe) to another city to start a new life. She finds an apartment right next to Basi’s flat, where she would hear Basi playing mournfully on the piano each night.Ella and Basi paths cross and after much pleading from Ella they develop a relationship that changes both their lives forever.

'Stormy Hearts' is Judith Audu's second feature film project after the successful outing of her highly acclaimed 'Just Not Married' movie that went on to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, City to City Focus, 2016, and got over 20 nominations and won several awards including the AMVCA 2017.

Stormy hearts is a Judith Audu Productions Project for Rok Studios. Genesis Distribution will distribute the movie and it will start showing in Cinemas from the 2nd of June 2017.