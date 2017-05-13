If you Don’t have money, Don’t Engage a Lady Abeg…Iyanya Throws Subtle Shade

Singer, Iyanya, has turn clown oh, as he decided to mock some people who go about getting a lady engaged for about 15 months without marriage.

Although he never mentioned anyone’s name but fingers have been pointing to female rapper, Eva, who has been engaged for the same exact months but no good news since then.

Well, in his candid opinion, he warned guys not to hold a lady down if they do not have money to wed them properly.

According to him, “People dey engage people for 15 months? Ahh, If you never get bar no engage person o. You wan marry her with instagram likes?”