If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Music News | 13 May 2017 15:34 CET

If you Don’t have money, Don’t Engage a Lady Abeg…Iyanya Throws Subtle Shade

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Iyanya, has turn clown oh, as he decided to mock some people who go about getting a lady engaged for about 15 months without marriage.

Although he never mentioned anyone’s name but fingers have been pointing to female rapper, Eva, who has been engaged for the same exact months but no good news since then.

Well, in his candid opinion, he warned guys not to hold a lady down if they do not have money to wed them properly.

According to him, “People dey engage people for 15 months? Ahh, If you never get bar no engage person o. You wan marry her with instagram likes?”


"There isn't a nigth the bat had not seen,except that which it shall die"
By: By: S D YOUNG

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists