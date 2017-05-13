If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Media | 13 May 2017 15:30 CET

Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Looking Good in Waist Trainer After Baby Delivery

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Pretty Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, is really keeping her friends spirit high as she keeps changing the date of her return to the country since welcoming her baby.

The actress welcomed her bundle of joy several weeks back in an hospital in the Us and she has since stayed back to recover fully.

She recently shared photos of her new looks after child delivery and she is indeed getting her shape back all thanks to the waist trainer.


