Comedian, Seyi Law Pays for Expensive Hotel to Celebrate Pretty ‘Lady’

If there is that one thing out of many that gives comedian, Seyi Law, the most desired happiness then it will be looking back and seeing his cute baby who is growing fast.

It has not been an easy journey for the comedian and his wife but through their steadfastness in their prayers, God has been able to put smiles on their faces.

These days, Seyi Law cannot just do without spending much time with his family as his daughter is now is best friend.

They hang out together especially at the swimming pool and lodge in expensive hotel just to have that good time away from home. As a proud father, he deserves some applause for making fatherhood look so charming and easy.

For those who do not like his daughter, here is the message he shared for them, "God open the eyes of the foolish to see the gift you kept in my hands. Please Lord, let them know their hatred won't make me stop posting pictures and if they won't repent, hasten their suicides at least people will assume it's because of recession. Thank you, Lord for speedy answers to my prayers."