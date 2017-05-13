Kannywood Actress, Jamila Umar Gets Multi-Million Naira Deal with VEDAN Seasoning

Popular Kannywoood actress, Jamila Umar’s works have not gone unnoticed as she has just landed herself a multi-million naira endorsement deal.

The actress after reading the terms and condition of the deal put before her by popular seasoning company, VEDAN, with her lawyers, put pen to paper.

She has since received a bank alert on the new deal as she emerges as the face of the brand which has been in Nigeria for so many years.

With this new deal, she will only be making use of the seasoning to cook all her meal which has been fast selling in the Northern region of Nigeria.