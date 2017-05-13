If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Biz | 13 May 2017 11:49 CET

Kannywood Actress, Jamila Umar Gets Multi-Million Naira Deal with VEDAN Seasoning

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Kannywoood actress, Jamila Umar’s works have not gone unnoticed as she has just landed herself a multi-million naira endorsement deal.

The actress after reading the terms and condition of the deal put before her by popular seasoning company, VEDAN, with her lawyers, put pen to paper.

She has since received a bank alert on the new deal as she emerges as the face of the brand which has been in Nigeria for so many years.

With this new deal, she will only be making use of the seasoning to cook all her meal which has been fast selling in the Northern region of Nigeria.


Life is not a continues round of joy or sorrow
By: Kwasi Amponsa-Yeboah

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists