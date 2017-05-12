I’m Just Choose to be Contented with What I Have…Actress, Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has really been able to win many hearts over to herself and she has gradually emerged as one of the realest celebrity.

She does not fake her lifestyle and constantly plays with her fans when she is less busy just like she just did while busy in the kitchen.

A fan had made it known to her that God really blessed her with everything a woman needs in making her man happy but she declined it by stating that she is only contented with what she has.

philhenzy Chai.....Mecry God really bless you with everything

mercyjohnsonokojie : @philhenzy not at all, I just choose to be contented.

Hmm, did she really understood what the guy was referring to, I doubt o.