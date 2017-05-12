Actress, Mercy Aigbe Shows Maturity as She Sthows Love to her Ex-hubby’s Daughter

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, may have taken her husband’s name off her name but that has not stopped her from still loving the Gentry dynasty.

The actress has been having a rough time with her now ex-hubby, Mr Gentry over allegations of domestic violence and counter accusations of infidelity by the actress but the law is currently being allowed to play out while fans wait and watch.

Well, despite the whole brouhaha, Mr Gentry’s daughter, Adeola Gentry, recently turned a year older and the actress wasted no time in praying for her and wishing her happy birthday which got her fans applauding the big heart she has.