I’ve Gone Through a Lot in Life…Actress, Biodun Okeowo

Curvy Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omobutty, is doing well today for herself but many don’t know what she has gone through in life.

She is doing well both as an actress and entrepreneur might her story is not something she can finish talking about in one day but what has kept her going has been the fact that she never gave up.

Biodun noted some of the things she has gone through in life took her unawares but was quick to learn and never let it stop her from moving forward.

“I have seen many storms in my life. Most storms have caught me by surprise, so I had to learn very quickly to look further and understand the dynamics of life. Staying winning, always kinging, Queening all the time.”