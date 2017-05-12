If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Calabash | 12 May 2017 20:52 CET

I’ve Gone Through a Lot in Life…Actress, Biodun Okeowo

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Curvy Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omobutty, is doing well today for herself but many don’t know what she has gone through in life.

She is doing well both as an actress and entrepreneur might her story is not something she can finish talking about in one day but what has kept her going has been the fact that she never gave up.

Biodun noted some of the things she has gone through in life took her unawares but was quick to learn and never let it stop her from moving forward.

“I have seen many storms in my life. Most storms have caught me by surprise, so I had to learn very quickly to look further and understand the dynamics of life. Staying winning, always kinging, Queening all the time.”


“When was the last time you witnessed the sun rising from the west?”
By: Kevin Abdulrahman

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists