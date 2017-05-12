NollywoodWeek - Screening of the World Premiere of Catch.er

The 5th edition of NollywoodWeek which takes place in Paris from May 11-14, 2017 just announced its “Grand Finale” with the screening of the World Premiere of the highly anticipated film ‘Catch.er. ‘

Speaking about the selection, director and producer of the movie Walter "Waltbanger" Taylaur has this to say:

"We're honoured and extremely excited to be returning to Paris this year with the closing film of the festival. Following the overwhelming positive response to our comedy 'Gbomo Gbomo Express' last year, it was important for us to learn from the experience, build and return with something fresher, slightly different but equally entertaining.

Catch.er our crime drama, borrows many ingredients of classic Film noir all cooked up with the creativity and never say die attitude which is the hallmark of our own Nollywood. We have tagged this fusion 'Nollynoir'. It is a huge honor & responsibility to share the various sides of Nollywood to the world. This festival (Nollywoodweek in Paris) provides that very platform, and is a welcomed asset to the Nollywood industry."

On the day of its international premiere, Walter Taylaur will have a chance to further explain his concept of Nolly Noir via a MasterClass that is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 14 May.

CATCH.ER a crime drama, features a stellar cast of OC Ukeje, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Beverly Naya, Alexx Ekubo, Gbenro Ajibade, Kiki Omeili, Omowunmi Dada, Tope Tedela, and Wofia Fada.