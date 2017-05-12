Finally, Actress, Regina Daniel’s Lover Revealed

Hmm, fans just need to be on the watch out for these two cute Nollywood stars who have been doing well for themselves, Regina Daniel and Adinma Somadina.

You will say my amebo is too much abi, but that is the truth o because these two have been an item for a while but people have not seen it coming and they might soon shake the internet like Banky W and Adesua Etomi.

Ok o, they are always at each other’s birthday, they have been on same movie set together, they have been hanging out sef and a picture of them together at Adinma’s matriculation abi convocation has just emerge.

Hmm, don’t say I did not call you guys attention on these cuties o because they have been seriously spying at each other’s comment box for a while.

Well, they are cute like that and let’s begin to imagine how their babies will look like, chai.