I’m was Married But Soon, It will Happen…Actor, Charles Okocha

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, was recently in the news recently after he shared a picture of a lady he was crushing on and a lady from nowhere came attacking his crush.

The lady in question claims to be the wife of the actor who has come out now to debunk the marriage claims being made about him.

He stated that he has never been married to any lady but will do that when he finds the right woman to do that with.

In his words, "Flip side of the Coin...! Originally I am known to be Rough rugged and Raw but I believe that I have come to that point where I have to be respectful, loyal and Straight to all my FRIENDS FAMILY AND FANS.... Marriage is sacred and a Joyous thing to be associated with and only fools live in denial after a public declaration of affection backed up with a VOW.... Hey FAMZ AMOSHINE ain't married, never have been but someday would show the world whoever the choice would be.

“What's wrong with playing around for a lil while with someone you met on the street and staying real...? When we rude they scream for help and when we play right in respect they turn it to an opportunity to mess your reputation. Here is the fact...! Every woman wants to be with a real man...! Most women chose fame in the game with no shame....! Sorry I can make you popular but ask and YOU SHALL RECEIVE.”