Tackle your father with love and Respect…Daddy Freee Warns Segun Arinze’s Daughter

Popular on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze, might frown at a lot of things but to a large extent, he speaks what he feels is the truth which sees him speaking the mind of many some times.

Recently, Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze’s daughter, Renny, decided to publicly ridicule his father because he did not tag her in his birthday message which he shared online and for not also calling her.

Well, Segun being that matured father and public figure, chose not to reply but his fans could not hold it as they scold his daughter while he just sat to read comments.

Well, Daddy Freeze has also stepped into the issue by urging the actor’s daughter to respect his father as she will one day have her own children.

Here is the message from Freeze, “ Dear Renny , whatever you do , don't fight your parents battles on their behalf, make peace with both and all will be well. Love your dad, despite whatever you feel he may have done and love your mum too. I know you must be bearing hurt and grief, and I in no way undermine your pain. However, please if you ever see this, heed my instruction and all will be worked out by God, stay blessed.

“Ephesians 6:1-4 KJV: Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right. Honour thy father and mother; (which is the first commandment with promise;) That it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth. And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord. Children honor your parents, while the parents shouldn't provoke the children is what the Bible says in the New Testament!”