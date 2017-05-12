If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Music: Foekuz - Alakoba (Prod. by Tee Piano) | @foekuz

By Young Chief

Lagos based artist, Marq Samson popularly known as Foekuz is a super talented music artiste and a professional song writer. Foekuz has been into the music industry and worked with top artiste in producing standard music.

Dee-Springs Record is proud to present Foekuz in his latest work titled "Alakoba" mixed and master by Tee Piano. Alakoba would definitely secure Foekuz place in the Nigerian music industry, with major air play on radio and on the internet.

Listen to Alakoba, the song of the moment below and drop a comment.

DOWNLOAD

Mynotjustok LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/216630

kiwi6 LINK
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/3x5je6ufsr/Foekuz_-_Alakoba.mp3


A winner never quit and a quitter never win
By: Sabo francis

