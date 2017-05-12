ABS Hosts Creative Forum 2017

The capital city of Anambra State yesterday witnessed a massive turnout of people as the Anambra Broadcasting Service held a one-day creative and educative programme as one of its giant strides towards effecting change in our dear society.

The event with tagged: "Creative Forum 2017" was held in celebration of a hilarious two years existence of the station's radio programme hitherto known as 'Literary Forum' which was later renamed 'Creative Forum' to be more encompassing and accommodative.

Literary Forum is an initiative and a radio programme anchored by the Anambra Broadcasting Service 88.5 FM Awka, which showcases and features people with creative ability, potentials and what it takes to impart positively in the lives of people and in the society in general. These platoon of genus include writers, actors and actresses, artists, musicians, publishers, journalists, comedians, film makers, stake holders in education, bloggers, teachers, content developers (both the established and upcoming ones) among other cadres of people who possess the the creative abilities to cause a change.

Among the major issues usually castrated during this weekly programme which comes on air every Saturday at 2.30 pm, is the poor reading culture in our society today: the causes, who is to be blamed, the effects and the solutions/panaceas.

This great occasion which took place yesterday 11th of May 2017 at the auditorium hall of the Prof. Kenneth Dike Central E-Library Awka attracted over four hundred (500) participants drawn from students, writers, film makers, journalists, teachers, stake holders in various creative fields, librarians, readers and other members of the public.

Among the eminent dignitaries present at the event were: Prof. Mrs. Stella Okunna (the first female professor of Mass Communication in Nigeria and Dean Faculty of Social Science Unizik); Nze Uche Nworah (the MD/CEO ABS Awka); Hon. Pete Ibida (Member Anambra State House of Assembly); Sir Chuka Nnabuife (the MD National Light Newspaper); Ichie Damian Okeke-Ogene (President Ohaneze Ndigbo, Anambra State); Mr. James Ezeh (SSA to the Governor on Media); SA to the Governor on Grassroot Mobilization (Okigbo Mbem); Mrs. Nkechi Udenze (The Director Prof. Kenneth Dike Central E-Library Awka); Sir Tony Ujubuonu (CEO Brande Aristotle and Founding Member of Awka Literary Society); Paschal Osubor (Film Maker); Martin Beck Nworah (Media Content Developer); Michael Nwobodo ( Animator) among other prominent and creative personalities, each of whom delivered a lecture on different topics at the event.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Stella Okunna enjoined the students to reading voraciously without which she would have made it in life.

"You should always endeavour to read voraciously if you must make it in life for without it I wouldn't be who I am today) Prof. Okunna in her own words. The Prof also admonished the participants to always endeavour to read beyond what is in their curricular as reading wide gives one echelon over others.

On his own part, Hon. Pete Ibida reminded the participants that the people with creative abilities are the cynosure of our modern society as creativity is now overtaking the world citing some of the prominent men who have made it in the creative field both nationally and internationally irrespective of their indigent and demoralizing background.

Aside lectures, the event also featured stage drama by the students of Theater Art Department Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, among other creative and literary spices with which the occasion was garnished.

The one-day programme which started with opening remark and welcome address by the Mr. Eze Onwuji the radio presenter of the programme came to a blissful end with a vote of thanks by the MD/CEO Anambra Broadcasting Service Awka Nze Uche Nworah as he avowed and reiterated their aptness and commitment to sustaining the good work as well as building more on the creative aspect of the human life, especially the younger generation.

"Creative Forum" comes up every Saturday on ABS radio 88.5 FM Awka at exactly 2.30 pm.