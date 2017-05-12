Single at 30, Taking Sides on Marital Issues, You Need MFM Deliverance…Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Warns

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, loves to mind her business and rarely talks about other people’s issues because everyone have their cross to carry but with the rate o domestic violence, she has been pushed to speak.

The actress while sharing her thoughts on the lingering issue stated that anyone who is above 30 years of age, still single and taking sides on marital issues needs deliverance at MFM.

Here is her opinion on the trending issue, “If you are above 30 and you are still single and haven't taste marriage before and you are taking sides in Marital issues, my dear you need MFM deliverance.

“Do you pray for your Uncle/Brother/Father to spend all his life in prison bcos of Marital issues or will you pray for your sister/mother to die in the hand of any man???.. Before we kill domestic violence, let's kill the domestic animal in us. Some of us cannot even tolerate our house help, Inlaws even our own family not to talk of our life partner‎.

“Note, we are all ANIMAL because some of us cannot even yield to our parent advice/corrections. Let your relationship that bring evil, sadness and didn't add any value to your life between your husband/wife/family even your parent END in PEACE not in PIECES.. I won't stand by anybody, I stand by peace. I will be glad if Government can enforce 6months counselling on Marital Affairs‎ before any Marriage. A broke husband/boy friend is not different from a mad man in ARO(Psychiatric). A broke man is an evil to himself and a demanding wife/girl friend is a witch in disguise‎ believe it or leave it.”