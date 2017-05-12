Any Man that hits a Lady is a Best…D’Banj Warns

Singer, D’banj, has also lend his voice on the trending issue of domestic violence which has become a trend in the entertainment industry.

The singer called on ladies to be on the watch out that any man that hits them is not a real man but a beats.

He went on to add that it is not normal for any man to hit a woman no matter what it is and so nobody should advice the victim to still remain in the marriage.

According to him, “If he hits you, he is not a man. He is a Beast. RUN! Stay safe! Love hath no Violence!Don't be deceived. Anyone who is telling you 'men hit, its normal' is either in denial or guilty. NO Excuse LEAVE!!!!!! God help us all

“Give yourselves all the nomenclature you want. Wrong is wrong. When the head is cut off, the ears go with it. Be Wise. God Bless. I'm D'Banj. Receive sense! 'Cause clearly, your mind needs to get out of Recession First.”