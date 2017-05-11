Hurray!! Gospel Singer, Benita Okojie is Pregnant

All grown and married now, popular kid Gospel singer, Benita Okojie, is an expectant mother as she is currently going through the nine months journey.

The singer got married to her best friend and school mate, Olawale Adeyika, sometime in November and now they are soon to-be parents.

Since knowing about her pregnancy, Benita has been trying every means at ensuring that she keeps it away from the public as she tries not to show her full picture.

Congrats to her and maybe it will be twins, whoops, just saying o.