Nollywood Star, Mike Ezuruonye Collaborates With Polish Stars For New Movie

Following the success of his first movie, Brother Jekwu, Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye is taking Nollywood by storm with his next project ‘Creek Heart’ by collaborating with stars from Poland.

The actor who was recently in Poland and was interviewed by the popular polish TV channel, TVP2 has successfully warmed his way into the hearts of European movie watchers and has gotten a deal to distribute the movie all across Europe. The distribution deal signed for the movie is with specifics to Cinema Showings in Europe. Also as part of this collaboration, the European production crew of about fourteen will collaborate with some of ours for Technical know-how. This European crew has been part of Top rated movies and series including the BORAT and VIKINGS.

His debut movie as a producer ‘Brother Jekwu was in collaboration with Kenyan stars. The comedy merges Kenya and Nigeria in an attempt to showcase each country’s role and uniqueness in African storytelling.

Mike Ezuruonye is an award winning actor who has featured in several Nollywood movies. He received two nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008, and 2009. He was also nominated for Best actor in Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2015. Mike was recently nominated for the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) as Best Actor in a Drama (TV/Series) for his role in ‘Breathless’.

Speaking about his recent visit to Poland and his new project, the light skinned movie star said ‘The project is big, in fact bigger than me. I am excited about this collaboration with Poland and I am confident that this is only the beginning of a profitable collaboration with them. I am equally excited about this distribution deal. The movie will be distributed all across Europe. This is huge, not just for me but for the industry as a whole. Our works are getting increasingly recognised outside of our shores and it is exactly the kind of thing we need’

Mike Ezuruonye is one movie star to watch out for.