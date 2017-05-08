Actress, Mercy Aigbe Finally Removes Hubby’s Name

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has officially removed her hubby’s name from her name as she has finally decided to move on with her life.

Things have not been that rosy for the actress as she has been involved in virtually the same marital challenges some of her colleagues have encountered which is domestic violence.

On her case, there have been claims and counter-claims from both her and her hubby and since people do not know who is saying the truth, they have decided to let her lick her wound.

Some fans have been of the opinion that they are not in support of domestic violence but she should have taken a walk from day one it started but chose to hang on and now crying to the world for help.

She has once again come out to face her hubby to explain why he decided to break her skull and then running away from the long arms of the law.

Mercy is now alleging that her ex-hubby is now conniving with the Police and not sure her life is safe anymore as they were both suppose to be in court today but he lied that he is on admission.

“Why will a man who claims to love you, beat you to the extent of breaking your skull?.........wat was my crime? @asiwajulanregentry you have to tell the world what my crime was?...... Now you are on the run!....... trying to connive with the police so I won't get justice!!!!!!!...... lanre youcan run but you can't hide, you can tell all the LIES in this world but trust me at the end of it all the TRUTH will prevail and I will get Justice.

“People keep saying I shouldn't talk and that I should think of our child.......... but you keep threatening to kill me, why I don't know!!!!!!!!!!!..... Now that you are conniving with the police I don't feel safe and I have to cry out!. We were supposed to be in court this morning and you lied that you are on Admission and can't be in court! @asiwajulanregentry you on admission? God you can never stop LYING........then again I ask you why are you afraid to come to court? #onlyweakmenhittheirwives #saynotodomesticviolence #iamavictimandiamspeakingout #ihavebeenquietfortoolong #timetotalk #sufferedfortoolong ”