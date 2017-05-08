After Losing Adesua, Stop Being Childish, Asking Girls to DM you…Fans Comes for Actor Kunle Remi

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has been receiving lots of backlash from his fans for a while now after several years of lying about his secret lover, Adesua Etomi and at the end losing her to Banky W.

Kunle and Adesua have been dating for a while but kept it secret from the public as they constantly deny their affairs until things went soar and Banky got the upper edge.

Well, Kunle after reading how it all started which is Banky W sliding into Adesua’s DM through social media, he decided to make jest of them by telling his fans to slid into his Dm as it is now open.

waniebella_white : But d last one we heard dat you slided with d end was not profitable...So now we are scared don't really want to waste our time...Let d world know how much u have change...just Wondering how u missed Such an Angel God gave u...

naurieee : @kunleremiofficial you just need to stop all these. It's really childish!

officialdrkaodi : You lost her @kunleremiofficial . Pele. You never know what you have till it's gone. She's definitely happy where she is.