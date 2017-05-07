Starr FM’s Vyrusky Adjudged Ghana’s Overall Best DJ

DJ Vyrusky of Starr FM has claimed the bragging right as Ghana’s Best DJ after sweeping four awards at the Ghana DJ Awards 2017 Saturday.

Kofi Amoako, as he is known outside showbiz, also won the Best Event DJ, Artiste DJ and Greater Accra’s Best DJ to be crowned the Overall Best DJ in Ghana – an accolade which has been hijacked by DJ Black for close to four years.

“I really appreciate the love,” Vyrusky briefly stated after achieving the feat.

He was recently adjudged Best DJ at the Ghana Music Honors. DJ Vyrusky is the official DJ for Mz Vee and Shatta Wale.

Having established himself as a force to reckon with when it comes to talk of town events, DJ Vyrusky has performed on platforms like Ghana Meets Naija, Tidal Rave, Ghana DJs Awards, Red Room at VGMA, the Switch Concerts from Accra to Kwahu to Kumasi, S-Concert, After the Storm Concert and many more.

Below is the full list of award winners at the Ghana DJ Awards:

REGIONAL AWARDS

Brong Ahafo – DJ Shaker (Gifts FM)

Eastern Region – DJ Police

Western Region – DJ Bibini

Greater Accra – DJ Vyrusky

Volta Region – DJ Cyril – JD 99.9FM

Northern Region – DJ Kofi (123FM)

Ashanti Region – Mr. Kaxtro

Upper West Region – DJ Tobile (W FM)

Central Region – DJ Poppa

HONARARY AWARD

Lifetime Achievement Award – Azigiza Jnr

OTHER CATEGORIES

Best Night Club DJ – DJ Mic Smith (Twist – Accra)

Female Radio DJ – Ohemaa Woyegye – Adom FM

Mobile DJ/Sound System of the Year – Max Entertainment

Gospel DJ – Jay Smoke (GH One TV)

Scratch DJ – DJ Base

DJ song of the Year – Grind by DJ Vision

Best Highlife DJ of the Year – Andy Dosty

Best Hiplife DJ – Papa Bills

Best Campus DJ – JoJo Neizer (KNUST)

Best Club MC – MC Lyrical

Artist DJ – DJ Vyrusky (Shatta Wale)

DJ Discovery of the Year – DJ Kevin

Best Video Jockey – D J Xpliph

Best International Ghanaian DJ – DJ Akua

Raggae/Dancehall DJ of the Year – King Lagazee

Mixtape DJ of the Year – DJ X (I Am Mixtape Vol.1)

Pub DJ of the Year – DJ Kiss (Purple Pub)

Best Event DJ – DJ Vyrusky (Ghana Rocks)

Best DJ / Artist collaboration of the Year – Vision DJ ft A.I (Grind)

Best Female DJ – DJ Nyce

Best Music Promoter – DJ Advicer – Happy FM

OVERALL BEST DJ OF THE YEAR (4AWARDS) IN ALL – DJ VYRUSKY