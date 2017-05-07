Too Late, How Nollywood Actor, Pastor Ajidara Finally Passed Away

Not again Nollywood. Recently, the news of actor, Pastor Ajidara, went viral as his colleagues came out to solicit for funds as he was diagnose with kidney failure.

It seems the news came rather late as his health as shared in the picture looked really bad. As fans began running around to help the actor, many have just woken up to a shocker.

The actor is has just passed away after battling to stay alive but could not hold the pain anymore. Just recently, popular philanthropist, Kokun through his foundation donated the sum of N200,000 to help save him but too late now.