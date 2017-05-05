CLAM Pastor, Wole Oladiyun Blows Hot After his Name was Used to Defraud Christians

The General Overseer, Christ Living Apostolic Ministries (CLAM), Pastor Wole Oladiyun, is seriously angry and bitter about the way scammers have gone to the extent using his name to defraud people on social media.

Pastor who was left with no choice but to make a viral short video warned that never in his life of service to God has he ever asked for money to pray for people and he will never do that.

He warned that people should be careful of whom they chat with all in the name of chatting with him as he will never ask for money from anyone.

According to him, “I want to alert the general public about the recent fraudulent acts going around social media using my name. Now I want to say this emphatically that I have never solicited for funds in order to pray for people, the person doing that is an imposter using my name and I want you to disregard that as from today. By the grace of God, he has given me a ministry to the general public and the world and I do it with all my heart and I don’t solicit for funds. I have only three social media account which is @wole oladiyun, forTwitter, Instagram and Facebook, God bless you.”