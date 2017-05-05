Aside Pure Water, Singer, Terry G Dabbles into Multimillion Naira Stage Management Business

Singer, Terry G, has not stopped proving that he is a business man who knows how to plan and strike at the right time and trust me, he does not fail in whatever he puts his mind to.

Terry G is making it silently and big in the music industry and rather than just remain in music, he decided to go into pure water business which is selling fast each day along Fagba, Ishaga, Agbado, Oke Aro areas of Lagos state.

When many thought he is going to solely depend on that alone then he has gotten another surprise for his fans as he has decided to venture into stage management business.

The singer showed off some of his newly acquired lights and other equipments which he and his team got as they brought them out to test their capacity.

Rejoicing about his new equipments, he wrote, “Our personal stage and light gonna test run tonight 4 the 1st time #loveit #lit #40by40 #demgosoonshow .”