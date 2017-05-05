Tope Alabi, SLK, Rev. Mrs Mope Oluwole, Mrs. Bosun Bankole, Others toAttend Couples Dinner and Singles Mingle & Teens Dinner Tomorrow

Tope Alabi and popular comedian, SLK popularly known as Boda Wasiu, Rev. Mrs Mope Oluwole, Mrs. Bosun Bankole, and many others will be present at the Couples’ Dinner and the Singles Mingle and Teens Dinner set to hold tomorrow, Saturday 6thMay by 4 pm at the Magodo District Headquarters, 24, Wale Adenekan Street, Magodo and Ikosi Oke Church, 27 Princess Bola Kazeem Str, Ikosi Oke respectively.

The Dinners are parts of the programmes marking the 9th Zonal rally of Foursquare Gospel Church, Magodo Zone which started on Thursday 4th May 2017 and will end on Sunday, 7th May 2017.

The Singles Mingle and Teens Dinner will be led by Mrs. Bosun Bankole, a compelling Speaker and relationship consultant who will be helping all single ladies and guys, as well as teenagers to meet, mingle and also answer all their nagging questions about relationship and dating. Comedian SLK (Boda Wasiu) will also be entertaining with his brand of comedy.

The Couples Dinner will be led by Rev. Mrs Mope Oluwole, a sound marriage counsellor who will teach couples the secrets to a long-lasting happy marriage and ensure that the couples make use of the opportunity to reconnect with each other and fall in love all over again. Ace gospel singer, Tope Alabi will also be ministering at this Dinner.

According to the Chairman of the Rally Committee, Mr. Samuel Olatunji, “These Dinners for couples has been set up to bring the spouse together because many couples have lost touch with each other as a result of many distracting factors of life and this dinner is an avenue for them to reconnect. Speaking on the Singles Mingle &Teens Dinner, he stated that “We discovered that many of the Singles around today have unanswered questions about relationships and dating, so also the teenagers. So, we have organised this Dinner as a platform for them to relax, mingle, have fun and get answers to their questions.”

The rally will then be brought to a close with a glorious service on Sunday, 7thMay.