Desmond Elliot, Seyi Shay, others Celebrate Vivian Lam Glamour Magazine Launch in Lagos

It was truly an evening of class and glamour as Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi, Nollywood Veteran turned lawmaker, Desmond Elliot,Senator Gbenga Obadara, Chief Otega, Mike Igbinedeon, Seyi Shay, Nancy Isime,Kenny Blaq, Jaywon,YQ, Jumabee and many more attend the official lagos launch of new edition of Vivian Lam Glamour Magazine.

The Celebrity Lifestyle Glamour Magazine which was birthed on 25th Decemeber, 2015. A Quarterly Magazine that features Politics, Entertainment, Fashion, Lifestyle and many more is a wonderful piece with rich contents which are irresistible.

The new edition had Singer Seyi Shay on it’s cover, it also featured top personalities like Rotimi Amaechi, Sunday Dare and many more.

Check out the Launch Photos

